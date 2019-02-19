 Exploring the parallels of the 1949 Chinese exodus and today's refugee crisis | KALW
Your Call

Exploring the parallels of the 1949 Chinese exodus and today's refugee crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with Chinese-American journalist and writer Helen Zia about her new book, Last Boat Out of Shanghai: The Epic Story of the Chinese Who Fled Mao's Revolution. Zia tells the story through the eyes of four individuals who fled Shanghai in 1949 as Communists took over.

Drawing from hundreds of interviews, Zia retells these experiences with rich and harrowing detail. How do war, foreign occupation, and exile shape families and futures, and change the way we see ourselves and those around us?

Guest:

Helen Zia, journalist, activist, and author of Last Boat Out of Shanghai

Web Resources:

The Wall Street Journal: ‘Last Boat Out of Shanghai’ Review: Gone With the Wind

Financial Times: Last Boat out of Shanghai by Helen Zia — gone but never forgotten

SF Chronicle: An excerpt from ‘Last Boat Out of Shanghai,’ by Helen Zia

 

Tags: 
Chinese American
Chinese immigrants
American History
refugees

