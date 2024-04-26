Almanac - Friday April 26, 2024

Today is Friday, the 26th of April of 2024,

April 26 is the 117th day of the year

249 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until summer begins

The sun rises today at 6:18:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:57:10 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:03 am at 5.82 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:06 am at -0.59 feet

The next high tide at 2:15 pm at 4.28 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:38 pm at 2.95 feet

The Moon is currently 93.8 % visible

It’s now a ….

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 1st of May of 2024 at 4:27 am

Tomorrow is….

Independent Bookstores Day!

Today is….

Alien Day

Audubon Day

Childcare Professionals Day

Get Organized Day

Hug a Friend Day

Hug an Australian Day

National Arbor Day

National Dissertation Day

National Hairball Awareness Day

National Help a Horse Day

National Historic Marker Day

National Kids and Pets Day

National Pretzel Day

National Richter Scale Day

National Static Cling Day

Today is also…

Day of Remembrance of the Chernobyl tragedy in Belarus

Memorial Day of Radiation Accidents and Catastrophes in Russia

Union Day in Tanzania

World Intellectual Property Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with….

121 – Marcus Aurelius, Roman emperor (d. 180)

1575 – Marie de' Medici, queen of Henry IV of France (d. 1642)

1785 – John James Audubon, French-American ornithologist and painter (d. 1851)

1822 – Frederick Law Olmsted, American journalist and designer, co-designed Central Park (d. 1903)

1886 – Ma Rainey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1939)

1889 – Ludwig Wittgenstein, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1951)

1912 – A. E. van Vogt, Canadian-American author (d. 2000)

1914 – Bernard Malamud, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1986)

1933 – Carol Burnett, American actress, singer, and producer

1938 – Duane Eddy, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1943 – Gary Wright, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer (d. 2023)

1958 – Giancarlo Esposito, American actor, director, and producer

1961 – Joan Chen, Chinese-American actress, director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Debra Wilson, American actress and comedian

1963 – Jet Li, Chinese-Singaporean martial artist, actor, and producer

1970 – Melania Trump, Slovene-American model; 47th First Lady of the United States

1980 – Channing Tatum, American actor and producer

1983 – Jessica Lynch, American soldier

….and on this day in history….

1564 – Playwright William Shakespeare is baptized in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England (date of birth is unknown).

1777 – Sybil Ludington, aged 16, allegedly rode 40 miles (64 km) to alert American colonial forces to the approach of the British regular forces

1803 – Thousands of meteor fragments fall from the skies of L'Aigle, France; the event convinces European scientists that meteors exist.

1954 – The first clinical trials of Jonas Salk's polio vaccine begin in Fairfax County, Virginia.

1958 – Final run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City after 68 years, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.

1964 – Tanganyika and Zanzibar merge to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

1970 – The Convention Establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization enters into force.

1981 – Dr. Michael R. Harrison of the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center performs the world's first human open fetal surgery.

1986 – The Chernobyl disaster occurs in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

1989 – People's Daily publishes the April 26 Editorial which inflames the nascent Tiananmen Square protests.

1994 – South Africa begins its first multiracial election, which is won by Nelson Mandela's African National Congress.

2005 – Cedar Revolution: Under international pressure, Syria withdraws the last of its 14,000 troop military garrison in Lebanon, ending its 29-year military domination of that country (Syrian occupation of Lebanon).