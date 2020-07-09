Dear Cohen: One Family's Journey From Paradise After The Camp Fire

In early November of 2018, Chico resident and expecting mother-to-be Kaylan Sigel began writing letters in a journal to her unborn son. Four days after penning the first entry, Kaylan’s life was turned upside down when the Camp Fire of Butte County burned down her home.

"I just wrote down the memory I had of the fire because I figured this kid has to know about this. Even though he's not born, this is an imprint, this is patchwork to his quilt. This is part of his life."

In this radio documentary, we join Kaylan on her journey through the aftermath of the fire, as she prepares to welcome a new member to the family.