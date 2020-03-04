COVID19: First Death In California. Nurses Say Hospitals Are Unprepared. What Needs To Change?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID19. According to the World Health Organization, there are 94,000 global cases in at least 75 countries and more than 3,200 reported fatalities.

In the United States, there are over 100 cases. Yesterday, California reported its first coronavirus-related death in Placer County, bringing the US death toll to 11. It's the first US death outside of Washington state. Just hours later, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. What can we learn from virologists and public health officials about COVID19? National Nurses United say the nation’s hospitals are unprepared. What needs to change?

Guests:

Angela Rasmussen, PhD, virologist and associate research scientist at Columbia University

Michelle Mahon, RN, nurse practice specialist at National Nurses United

Web Resources:

CDC Information: COVID-19

The Atlantic, David Michaels: What Trump Could Do Right Now to Keep Workers Safe From the Coronavirus

ProPublica: U.S. Hospitals Say They’re Ready for Coronavirus. Their Infection Control Violations Say Otherwise.

Washington Post, Mary T. Basset and Natalia Linos: The coronavirus could hit the U.S. harder than other wealthy countries

Harvard Business Review: How Coronavirus Could Impact the Global Supply Chain by Mid-March