COVID-19 Testing Discrepancies / Event Designer Edward Perotti

COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and more people are getting tested. Now, there’s a backlog. We hear why testing varies from site to site and how the state plans to fix that. We also get an answer to a question about whether negative test results can be trusted. Then, a San Francisco event designer talks about traveling the globe planning luxurious parties and affairs.

Plus, today's local music features Prys, a bi-coastal Philadelphia-Oakland duo. They released their debut record, ISLY, earlier this year.

