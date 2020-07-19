City Visions: More Distance Learning for Schools in the Fall

On July 17, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the majority of schools in California will have to revert to distance learning as coronavirus case numbers rise. How have schools prepared over the summer for more online learning? What can families expect and will the state's most vulnerable children fall further behind?
Guests:
Segment 1 (Coronavirus Update)
Erin Allday, Health Reporter, San Franicisco Chronicle.
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Infectious Disease Specialist, UCSF School of Medicine.
Segment 2 (Schools return to distance learning in the fall)
Elaine Merriweather, Executive Vice-President of United Educators of San Francisco, and early childhood educator;
Mark Sanchez, President of San Francisco Unified Board of Education, and current 3rd grade teacher in Daly City and former midde school principal;
Jill Tucker, Education Reporter, San Francisco Chronicle.
Segment 3 (Arts)
Greer Nakadegawa-Lee, 2020 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.