A Conversation With Two Former White Supremacists And A Man Who Almost Shot Up His School

On this edition of Your Call, we'll rebroadcast our conversation with two former white supremacists and a man who says he would've been a school shooter if he had access to a gun.

We'll find out how white supremacy, nationalism, and isolation have influenced the recent mass shootings. We’ll also discuss the rise of anonymous platforms like 8chan, where the shooter shared his manifesto, and how similar online platforms incite racial hatred and violence. What will it take to stop mass shootings by young men?

Guests:

Aaron Stark, author of the Washington Post essay, I would have been a school shooter if I could've gotten a gun

Shannon Foley Martinez, former white supremacist and program manager of the Free Radicals Project

Arno Michaelis, former white supremacist, director of Serve 2 Unite, and author of My Life After Hate

