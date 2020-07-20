Commercial Fishing / Oakland Rapper Jwalt / San Quentin Radio

Even before the coronavirus lockdown, fishing was a complicated industry. What is it like to juggle a fishing career and a family during COVID? Then, Oakland rapper Jwalt shares why he got so personal on his debut album. And, a role-playing game brings incarcerated people together.
- Commercial Fishing During A Pandemic
- Hip Hop Artist Jwalt Talks Mental Health And His Debut Album 'Yours Truly'
- Incarcerated Men Find Escape Through Role-Playing Game Dungeons And Dragons
