Commercial Fishing / Oakland Rapper Jwalt / San Quentin Radio

By News Producer 1 hour ago

Even before the coronavirus lockdown, fishing was a complicated industry. What is it like to juggle a fishing career and a family during COVID? Then, Oakland rapper Jwalt shares why he got so personal on his debut album. And, a role-playing game brings incarcerated people together.

