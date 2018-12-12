A Christmas Carol @ A.C.T. ~ Southern Lights ~ History in the Movies ~ Holiday concerts and events

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, host David Latulippe talks with cast members of the American Conservatory Theater’s (A.C.T.) annual holiday production of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Guests are actors Catherine Castellanos, who plays Ghost of Christmas Present; and ensemble member and A.C.T. MFA student Caleb Lewis.

Now in the 42nd year of presenting the holiday classic, this version of A Christmas Carol stays true to the heart of Dickens’s timeless story of redemption and brings a playful sensibility to his rich language. This adaptation, by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff, premiered in 2005. A Christmas Carol runs through December 29, at A.C.T.’s Geary Theater (415 Geary Street, San Francisco).

From 3 Girls Theatre, we talk with playwright Lee Brady as well as lead actress Megan Wicks, about Southern Lights, a bluesy, Texas-in-July tale of true love gone bad, success, and betrayal. Set in a down home bar and told through the lens of country music—complete with the humor, real pathos and sentimentality the genre is known for, Southern Lights runs through December 22 at Z Below (470 Florida St.) in San Francisco.

Open Air’s regular contributor and critic at large, Peter Robinson, explores history in the movies. Two new releases reveal different truths about two English/Scottish queens. Mary Queen of Scots, directed by Josie Rourke stars Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots and Margot Robbie as her cousin Queen Elizabeth I, and chronicles the 1569 conflict between their two countries. And The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, focuses on the behind-the-scenes politics between two cousins jockeying to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne in the early 18th century. It stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz.

Plus, host David Latulippe gives an eclectic and highly personal overview of upcoming concerts and events to choose from for your Holiday entertainment.

Open Air with host David Latulippe, heard live on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 1pm. Listen now or anytime…