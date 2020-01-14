 California Housing Crisis: Oakland Moms Evicted By Deputies | KALW

California Housing Crisis: Oakland Moms Evicted By Deputies

    (L-R) Dominique Walker and Shereena Thomas of Moms 4 Housing in front of the West Oakland house being occupied.
    Jenee Darden / KALW

Homeless women ordered by a judge last week to leave a vacant house they occupied illegally in Oakland for two months have been evicted by sheriff's deputies. They removed two women and a male supporter Tuesday from the home before dawn in a case highlighting California's severe housing shortage and growing homeless population. The women had said they should be allowed to stay in the house that had been vacant for months. Authorities say 3 people inside the house were arrested on misdemeanor charges after they were given five minutes to leave and did not. A fourth person was arrested outside the house.

AP

