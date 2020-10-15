California Bail Referendum-Prop 25, Stem Cell Research-Prop 14 & Affirmative Action-Prop 16

On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we are discussing California Propositions 25, 14 and 16.

Proposition 25 would transform how people get out of jail while awaiting trial. Proposition 14 would provide $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds for the state's stem cell research institute and make changes to the institute's governance structure and programs. Proposition 16 would restore affirmative action in public schools and government offices.

Guests:

Bob Egelko, staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle

Danielle Venton, reporter for KQED Science

Alexander Nieves, cannabis and policy reporter for Politico California

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: California bail industry makes itself invisible opposing Prop. 25, ending cash bail

KQED: What You Need to Know About Prop 14, The Stem Cell Research Bond

Politico: California poised to reject affirmative action measure despite summer of activism