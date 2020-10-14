CA NAACP Leader's Ties With Corporate Prop Campaigns & CA Prop 17-Parolee Voting Rights

On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we are talking about NAACP California leader Alice Huffman whose consulting firm AC Public Affairs has been paid more than $1.2 million by campaigns funded by corporate proposition campaigns including commercial property owners fighting the tax increase, corporate landlords opposed to expanding rent control and bail bondsmen who want to keep the cash bail system, according to CalMatters.

We are also discussing California Proposition 17, Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment. According to BallotPedia, the initiative is a constitutional amendment that would allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote in California.

Guests:

Laurel Rosenhall, reporter for CalMatters

Kira Lerner, staff reporter at The Appeal

