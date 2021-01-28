Binah: Strategies For Solo-Aging In The Time Of COVID, Wildfires And Political Unrest

Adult educator, Betty Burr, shares strategies for solo-aging in the time of COVID, wildfires and political unrest. Over 20% of baby boomers fall into the solo-ager category: over 50 with no partner, or your family is geographically or emotionally remote. The current high-pressure, isolated, shelter-in-place time is an opportunity for solo-agers to identify advocates, create a support network, conduct their planning, and put affairs into order.

For more information on Burr as well as resources for solo-agers, go to TransitionSteps.com.

Special thanks to Shiva Shulz, Adult Programs Manager at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, and to Caitlan Morgan, Education Manager at the Institute of Aging. For more information on the Institute of Aging, go to IOAging.org.