 Binah: Strategies For Solo-Aging In The Time Of COVID, Wildfires And Political Unrest | KALW
Related Program: 
Binah

Binah: Strategies For Solo-Aging In The Time Of COVID, Wildfires And Political Unrest

By 1 hour ago

Betty Burr / Transition Steps

Adult educator, Betty Burr, shares strategies for solo-aging in the time of COVID, wildfires and political unrest. Over 20% of baby boomers fall into the solo-ager category: over 50 with no partner, or your family is geographically or emotionally remote. The current high-pressure, isolated, shelter-in-place time is an opportunity for solo-agers to identify advocates, create a support network, conduct their planning, and put affairs into order.

For more information on Burr as well as resources for solo-agers, go to TransitionSteps.com.

Special thanks to Shiva Shulz, Adult Programs Manager at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, and to Caitlan Morgan, Education Manager at the Institute of Aging. For more information on the Institute of Aging, go to IOAging.org.

Tags: 
Betty Burr
Binah

Related Content

Binah: Senior Cohousing in San Francisco

By Apr 25, 2019
Silvernest

Karen Coppock of Home Match SF and Wendi Burkhardt of Silvernest highlight their services providing shared housing alternatives. 