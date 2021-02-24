Bayview Edition: February 24, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination: Find out if it’s your turn — California State Government

Find out if it’s your turn by answering a few questions. It only takes a few minutes. If you’re eligible and vaccine appointments are available through My Turn, you can schedule one.

If it’s not your turn yet or appointments are not available, you can register to be notified when you’re eligible or when appointments open up. If you’re near San Francisco, Los Angeles, or San Diego, you may be able to schedule your appointment today. The website is appointments to My Turn daily, and expanding statewide.

Walgreens Vaccine Portal

“Walgreens is working closely with state governments to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines as states advance their Phase 1A and 1B distribution and administration plans for additional vulnerable populations,” the company said. “Prioritized populations vary based on state guidelines and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.” — WFLA

The SF Market in the Bayview COVID-19 Vaccine Site — San Francisco Government

Frontline healthcare workers and people 65 and over are eligible to book an appointment. You do not need insurance to book an appointment. Book an appointment at the SF Market in the Bayview. You do not need to be a Sutter member to book an appointment. Sign up for MyHealthOnline if you are not yet a member. If there is no availability, keep checking. The City has partnered with Sutter Health to vaccinate eligible people at the SF Market in the Bayview.

Moscone Center South COVID-19 Vaccine Site — San Francisco Government

Frontline healthcare workers and people 65 and over are eligible to book an appointment. You do not need insurance to book an appointment. Healthcare workers will need to bring photo identification that proves current employment. Normally operating 7 days a week, 8 am to 6 pm, but will pause until February 25, for more vaccine supply to become available. Book an appointment at Moscone Center South. You will need to confirm your location and eligibility before seeing availability. If there is no availability, keep checking. The City has partnered with Kaiser Permanente to vaccinate eligible people at Moscone Center South.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Bayview-Hunters Point.