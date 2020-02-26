Almanac - Wednesday 2/26/20

It's Pistachio Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 26th of February of 2020

It is the 57th day of the year.

309 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until spring begins

6 days until Super-Tuesday March 3, 2020

251 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 8 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:45 am

and the sun sets at 6:01 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:18 am

and the next high tide at 12:57 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:52 am

and the next low tide at 7:00 pm.

The Moon is 7.5% visible; a waxing crescent

First Quarter Moon in 5 days on a Monday the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

Today is…

Ash Wednesday

Carnival Day

For Pete's Sake Day

Inconvenience Yourself Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

Today is also…

The first day of Ayyám-i-Há in the Bahá'í Faith

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Khojaly Massacre in 1992 in Azerbaijan

Liberation Day in Kuwait

Saviours' Day in the Nation of Islam

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1869, the right to vote for blacks was sent to states for ratification. The 15th Amendment is entered into the Constitution

Though it would be ratified a year later and never fully honored for almost a century, the 15th Amendment was entered into the Constitution. The amendment would grant all African American men the right to vote. It simply declared the "right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude."

Black voters faced much opposition and many of forms of voter intimidation such as poll taxes and literacy tests. The passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 put a stop to most Southern states being able to effectively disenfranchise African Americans.

– On this day in 1926, Carter G. Woodson started Negro History Week

– On this day in 1964, boxer Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali

– On this day in 1966, Andrew Brimmer became the first black governor of the Federal Reserve Board

2012 – Trayvon Martin was shot and killed at the age of 17 in Sanford, Florida.

Black History birthdays include…

1893 – Wallace Fard Muhammad, American religious leader, founded the Nation of Islam (disappeared 1934)

– On this day in 1928, singer Fats Domino was born

1971 – Erykah Badu, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Also on this day in history…

1616 – Galileo Galilei is formally banned by the Roman Catholic Church from teaching or defending the view that the earth orbits the sun.

1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

1929 – President Calvin Coolidge signs an executive order establishing the 96,000 acre Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

1980 – Egypt and Israel establish full diplomatic relations.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: The Tower Commission rebukes President Ronald Reagan for not controlling his national security staff.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1564 – Christopher Marlowe, English playwright, poet and translator (d. 1593)

1802 – Victor Hugo, French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1885)

1829 – Levi Strauss, German-American fashion designer, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (d. 1902)

1846 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (d. 1917)

1861 – Nadezhda Krupskaya, Russian soldier and politician (d. 1939)

1877 – Rudolph Dirks, German-American illustrator (d. 1968)

1887 – William Frawley, American actor and vaudevillian (d. 1966)

1908 – Tex Avery, American animator, producer, and voice actor (d. 1980)

1914 – Robert Alda, American actor, singer, and director (d. 1986)

1916 – Jackie Gleason, American actor and singer (d. 1987)

1918 – Theodore Sturgeon, American author and critic (d. 1985)

1920 – Tony Randall, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2004)

1921 – Betty Hutton, American actress and singer (d. 2007)

1928 – Ariel Sharon, Israeli general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 2014)

1932 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2003)

1945 – Mitch Ryder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Emma Kirkby, English soprano

1953 – Michael Bolton, American singer-songwriter and actor

1954 – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politician, 12th President of Turkey