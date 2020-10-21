Almanac - Wednesday 10/21/20

It's Pumpkin Cheesecake Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 21st of October of 2020...

It is the 295th day of the year

71 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until winter begins

13 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 6:23 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:48 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:35 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:30 am

and the next low tide at 10:23 pm.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The Moon is 28.5% visible; a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 2 days Friday the 23rd of October of 2020 at 6:23 am

Today is…

Back to the Future Day

Apple Day

Babbling Day

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day

Celebration of the Mind Day

Check Your Meds Day

Count Your Buttons Day

Garbanzo Bean Day

Global Dignity Day

Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

Hagfish Day

International Day of the Nacho

Love Your Body Day

Medical Assistants Recognition Day

National Pets for Veterans Day

National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day

Reptile Awareness Day

Unity Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Honduras

Egyptian Naval Day

Indian Police Commemoration Day

National Nurses' Day in Thailand

Ndadaye Day in Burundi

Overseas Chinese Day in Taiwan

Trafalgar Day in the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century

Birth of the Báb (2017) in the Baháʼí Faith

On this day in history...

1774 – The flag of Taunton, Massachusetts is the first to include the word "Liberty".

1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.

1921 – President Warren G. Harding delivers the first speech by a sitting U.S. president against lynching in the deep South.

1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.

1945 – French women vote for the first time during the 1945 French legislative election.

1959 – In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.

1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.

1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.

1994 – North Korea and the United States sign an Agreed Framework that requires North Korea to stop its nuclear weapons program and agree to inspections.

2005 – Images of the dwarf planet Eris are taken and subsequently used in documenting its discovery.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You get to share birthday cake with...

1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (d. 1834)

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (d. 1896)

1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (d. 1997)

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1993)

1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (d. 2003)

1929 – Ursula K. Le Guin, American author and critic (d. 2018)

1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (d. 2002)

1940 – Manfred Mann, South African-English keyboard player and producer

1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor

1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author

1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel

1956 – Carrie Fisher, American actress and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite

1982 – Hari Kondabolu, American comedian, actor, and podcaster