Almanac - Thursday 8/6/20

Today is Thursday, the 6th of August of 2020...

It is the 219th day of the year

147 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until autumn begins

89 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 months and 29 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:16 am

and the sun sets at 8:13 pm.

We have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight today.

The first high tide will be at 1:33 am at 6 feet

and the next high tide at 3:08 pm at 5.35 feet.

The first low tide will be at 8:00 am at minus zero point 7 feet

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 8:19 pm at 2.49 feet.

The Moon is currently 92.0% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 202.82° SSW↑

Moon Altitude: 39.04°

Moon Distance: 248,336 mi

Next Moonset: Today 9:07 am

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 12 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 26 days on Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is…

Balloons to Heaven Day

Corporate Baby Name Day

Cycle to Work Day (UK)

Farmworker Appreciation Day

National Fresh Breath Day

National Gossip Day

National IPA Day

National Root Beer Float Day

Wiggle Your Toes Day

Today is also…

H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Accession Day. (United Arab Emirates)

Independence Day (Bolivia), celebrates the independence of Bolivia from Spain in 1825.

Independence Day (Jamaica), celebrates the independence of Jamaica from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony (Hiroshima, Japan)

Russian Railway Troops Day (Russia)

On this day in history…

1912 – The Bull Moose Party meets at the Chicago Coliseum.

1926 – In New York City, the Warner Bros.' Vitaphone system premieres with the movie Don Juan starring John Barrymore.

1945 – World War II: Hiroshima, Japan is devastated when the atomic bomb "Little Boy" is dropped by the United States B-29 Enola Gay. Around 70,000 people are killed instantly, and some tens of thousands die in subsequent years from burns and radiation poisoning.

1956 – After going bankrupt in 1955, the American broadcaster DuMont Television Network makes its final broadcast, a boxing match from St. Nicholas Arena in New York in the Boxing from St. Nicholas Arena series.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law.

1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW debuts as a publicly available service on the Internet.

1991 – Takako Doi, chair of the Social Democratic Party, becomes Japan's first female speaker of the House of Representatives.

1996 – The Ramones played their farewell concert at The Palace, Los Angeles, CA.

2012 – NASA's Curiosity rover lands on the surface of Mars.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1619 – Barbara Strozzi, Italian composer and singer-songwriter (d. 1677)

1809 – Alfred, Lord Tennyson, English poet (d. 1892)

1848 – Susie Taylor, American writer and first black Army nurse (d. 1912)

1902 – Dutch Schultz, American gangster (d. 1935)

1903 – Virginia Foster Durr, American civil rights activist (d. 1999)

1911 – Lucille Ball, American actress, television producer and businesswoman (d. 1989)

1916 – Richard Hofstadter, American historian and academic (d. 1970)

1928 – Andy Warhol, American painter and photographer (d. 1987)

1930 – Abbey Lincoln, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2010)

1931 – Chalmers Johnson, American scholar and author (d. 2010)

1934 – Piers Anthony, English-American soldier and author

1937 – Baden Powell de Aquino, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 2000)

1937 – Charlie Haden, American bassist and composer (d. 2014)

1963 – Kevin Mitnick, American computer hacker and author

1970 – M. Night Shyamalan, Indian-American director, producer, and screenwriter