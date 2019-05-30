Almanac - Thursday 5/30/19

Enjoy a Mint Julep on Mint Julep Day!
Today is Thursday, May 30, 2019, the 150st day of the year, 215 days remaining and a mere 523 days until the next presidential election.
- Sunrise: 5:50am
- Sunset: 8:25pm
...giving us 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight. 21% of the waning crescent moon visible, rising at 3:53am.
Tides at the Golden Gate
- High: 10:04am/9:51pm
- Low: 3:51am/3:16pm
Special celebrations & commemorations today…
- Canary Islands Day - Spain
- Harvest Festival - Malaysia
- Indian Arrival Day - Trinidad & Tobago
- Mother's Day - Nicaragua
- Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal - Australia
- Croatian Parliament Day - Croatia
- Indianapolis 500 Anniversary
- Loomis Day
- Mint Julep Day
- National Creativity Day
- Feast of Walstan, patron of farmers
On this day in…
1416 - Jerome of Prague was burned as a heretic by the Church.
1431 - Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, at the age of 19.
1527 - The University of Marburg was founded in Germany.
1539 - Hernando de Soto, the Spanish explorer, landed in Florida with 600 soldiers to search for gold.
1783 - The first daily newspaper was published in the U.S. by Benjamin Towner called "The Pennsylvania Evening Post"
1814 - The First Treaty of Paris was declared, which returned France to its 1792 borders.
1848 - W.G. Young patented the ice cream freezer.
1854 - The U.S. territories of Nebraska and Kansas were established.
1868 - Memorial Day was observed widely for the first time in the U.S.
1879 - William Vanderbilt renamed New York City's Gilmore’s Garden to Madison Square Garden.
1883 - Twelve people were trampled to death in New York City in a stampede when a rumor that the Brooklyn Bridge was in danger of collapsing occurred.
1896 - The first automobile accident occurred in New York City.
1903 - In Riverdale, NY, the first American motorcycle hill climb was held.
1911 - Ray Harroun won the first Indianapolis 500. At the time, it was known as International 500-Mile Sweepstakes Race. Harroun's average speed was 74.59 miles per hour.
1912 - The U.S. Marines were sent to Nicaragua to protect American interests.
1913 - The First Balkan War ended.
1921 - The U.S. Navy transferred the Teapot Dome oil reserves to the Department of the Interior.
1922 - The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, DC.
1933 - Sally Rand introduced her exotic and erotic fan dance to audiences at Chicago’s Century of Progress Exposition.
1943 - American forces secured the Aleutian island of Attu from the Japanese during World War II.
1958 - Unidentified soldiers killed in World War II and the Korean conflicts were buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
1967 - Daredevil Evel Knievel jumped 16 automobiles in a row in a motorcycle stunt at Ascot Speedway in Gardena, CA.
1967 - The state of Biafra seceded from Nigeria and Civil war erupted.
1971 - Mariner 9, the American deep space probe blasted off on a journey to Mars.
1971 - Blue Ribbon Sports officially became Nike, Inc.
1981 - In Chittagong, Bangladesh, President Ziaur Rahman was assassinated.
1982 - Spain became the 16th NATO member. Spain was the first country to enter the Western alliance since West Germany in 1955.
1983 - Peru's President Fernando Belaunde Terry declared a state of emergency and suspended civil rights after bombings by leftist rebels.
1989 - The "Goddess of Democracy" statue (33 feet height) was erected in Tiananmen Square by student demonstrators.
1996 - Britain's Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson were granted an uncontested decree ending their 10-year marriage.
1997 - Jesse K. Timmendequas was convicted in Trenton, NJ, of raping and strangling a 7-year-old neighbor, Megan Kanka. The 1994 murder inspired "Megan's Law," requiring that communities be notified when sex offenders move in.
1998 - A powerful earthquake hit northern Afghanistan killing up to 5,000.
2002 - In New York, a ceremony were held to officially mark the end of the clean up from the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...
- Peter I (Russia) 1672
- Arthur Vining Davis 1867
- Stepin Fetchit 1892
- Cornelia Otis Skinner 1901
- Mel Blanc 1908
- Benny Goodman 1909
- Joseph Stein 1912
- Pee Wee Erwin 1913
- Frank Blair 1915
- Joseph W. Kennedy 1916
- George London 1920
- Franklin Schaffner 1920
- Johnny Gimble 1926
- Clint Walker 1927
- Ruta Lee 1936
- Keir Dullea 1936
- Dave Hill 1937
- Michael J. Pollard 1939
- Gale Sayers 1943 - Football player
- Lenny Davidson 1944 - Musician (The Dave Clark Five)
- Meredith MacRae 1945
- Stephen Tobolowsky 1951
- Colm Meaney 1953
- Nicky "Topper" Headon 1955 - Musician (The Clash)
- Ted McGinley 1958
- Marie Fredriksson 1958 - Musician (Roxette)
- Ralph Carter 1961
- Wynonna Judd 1964 - Country musician (The Judds)
- Tom Morello 1964 - Musician (Rage Against The Machine)
- Trey Parker 1972