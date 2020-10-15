Almanac - Thursday 10/15/20

It's Global Handwashing Day...

the 5:49 edition of this morning's almanac

Today is Thursday, 15th of October of 2020...It is the 289th day of the year

77 days remain until the end of the year.

67 days until winter begins

19 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:19 am

and sunset will be at 6:31 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:36 am

The first high tide will be at 11:24 am

and the next low tide will be at 5:07 pm.

and the next high tide at 11:34 pm.

The Moon is 2.8% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow at 12:31 pm

Today is…

"I Love Lucy" Day

Breast Health Day

Conflict Resolution Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Credit Union Day

International Day of Rural Women

International ShakeOut Day

My Mom Is a Student Day

National Aesthetician Day

National Cheese Curd Day

National Chicken Cacciatore Day

National Get Smart About Credit Day

National Grouch Day

National Latino AIDS Awareness Day

National Mushroom Day

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

National Pug Day

National Roast Pheasant Day

National White Cane Safety Day

Sewing Lovers Day

Spirit Day

Today is also…

the Anniversary of the 1987 Coup d'État in Burkina Faso

Breast Health Day in Europe

Evacuation Day in Tunisia

Global Handwashing Day

International Day of Rural Women

King Father's Commemoration Day in Cambodia

Teachers' Day in Brazil

World Students' Day

On this day in history…

1783 – The Montgolfier brothers' hot air balloon makes the first human ascent, piloted by Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier.

1956 – FORTRAN, the first modern computer language, is first shared with the coding community.

1965 – Vietnam War: A draft card is burned during an anti-war rally by the Catholic Worker Movement, resulting in the first arrest under a new law.

1966 – The Black Panther Party is created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale.

1990 – Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to lessen Cold War tensions and open up his nation.

1991 – The "Oh-My-God particle", an ultra-high-energy cosmic ray measured at 40,000,000 times that of the highest energy protons produced in a particle accelerator is observed at the University of Utah HiRes observatory in Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

1994 – The Clinton administration returns Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to the island.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

70 BC – Virgil, Roman poet (d. 19 BC)

1844 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German composer, poet, and philosopher (d. 1900)

1878 – Paul Reynaud, French lawyer and politician, 118th Prime Minister of France (d. 1966)

1881 – P. G. Wodehouse, English novelist and playwright (d. 1975)

1905 – C. P. Snow, English chemist and author (d. 1980)

1906 – Alicia Patterson, American journalist and publisher, co-founded Newsday (d. 1963)

1906 – Victoria Spivey, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1976)

1909 – Robert Trout, American journalist (d. 2000)

1920 – Mario Puzo, American author and screenwriter (d. 1999)

1923 – Italo Calvino, Italian novelist, short story writer, and journalist (d. 1985)

1924 – Lee Iacocca, American businessman and author (d. 2019)

1926 – Michel Foucault, French historian and philosopher (d. 1984)

1926 – Karl Richter, German organist and conductor (d. 1981)

1935 – Barry McGuire, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1937 – Linda Lavin, American actress and singer

1938 – Fela Kuti, Nigerian musician and activist (d. 1997)

1943 – Penny Marshall, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2018)

1944 – David Trimble, Northern Irish lawyer and politician, 3rd First Minister of Northern Ireland, Nobel Prize laureate

1946 – Richard Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1948 – Chris de Burgh, British-Irish singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Tito Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Stephen Clarke, English-French journalist and author

1959 – Sarah, Duchess of York

1969 – Dominic West, English actor and director