Almanac - Friday 3/6/20

Today is Friday, the 6th of March of 2020.

It is the 65th day of the year.

13 days until spring begins

242 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 03 2020

(7 months and 28 days from today)

300 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rises at 6:32 am

and the sun sets at 6:10 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 38 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:13 am

and the next low tide at 3:06 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:12 am

and the next high tide at 10:17 pm.

The Moon is 85.9% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 303.34° WNW↑

Moon Altitude:-6.61°

Moon Distance: 229533 mi

Next Moonrise: Today at 2:45 pm

Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Last Quarter Moon in 10 days on a Tuesday the 16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

New Moon in 18 days Tuesday the 24th of March of 2020 at 1:28 am

First Quarter Moon in 25 days on a Wednesday the 1st of April of 2020 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Alamo Day

1836 – Texas Revolution: Battle of the Alamo – After a thirteen-day siege by an army of 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texas volunteers, including frontiersman Davy Crockett and colonel Jim Bowie, defending the Alamo are killed and the fort is captured.

Dentist's Day

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also…

European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarism with their own moral responsibility.

Foundation Day (Norfolk Island), the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788.

Independence Day (Ghana), celebrates the independence of Ghana from the UK in 1957.

The Day of the Dude, celebrated by the adherents of Dudeism

On this day in Women’s History…

1921 Police in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, issue an edict requiring Women to wear skirts at least 4 inches below the knee

Born on this day in 1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and cosmonaut, the first woman to travel from earth, to space, and back to earth.

March 6, 1986 – Georgia O’Keefe dies. She was a pre-eminent artist who laid the foundation for American modernism with her paintings of enlarged flowers and New Mexico landscapes.

Also on this day in history…

632 – The Farewell Sermon (Khutbah, Khutbatul Wada') of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case.

1869 – Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table to the Russian Chemical Society.

1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.

1902 – Real Madrid CF is founded.

1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosan as part of the Four Freedoms series.

1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.

1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.

1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)

1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)

1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)

1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)

1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)

1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)

1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)

1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician

1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)

1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)

1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)

1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer

1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter

1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist

1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author

