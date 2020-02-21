Almanac - Friday 2/21/20

Today is...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Friday, February 21, 2020

It is the 52nd day of the year.

314 days remain until the end of the year

27 days until spring begins

11 days until Super Tuesday March 3 2020

and 256 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 13 days from today)

Today The sun rises at 6:52 am

and sunset will be at 5:56 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 4 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:46 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:28 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:42 am

and the next high tide at 11:32 pm.

The Moon is 4.2% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 108.64° ESE↑

Moon Altitude: -10.58°

Moon Distance: 247536 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 9, 2020 10:47 am

Next Moonrise: Today 6:04 am

Today is…

Card Reading Day

National Caregivers Day

National Grain-Free Day

National Sticky Bun Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Single Tasking Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in South Africa

Birthday of King Harald V in Norway

Father Lini Day in Vanuatu

Language Movement Day in Bangladesh

International Mother Language Day

The first day of the Birth Anniversary of Fifth Druk Gyalpo, celebrated until February 23. in Bhutan

The first day of the Musikahan Festival, celebrated until February 27. in Tagum City, Philippines

Feralia in Ancient Rome

On this day in Black History….

– On this day in 1936, Barbara Jordan was born.

– On this day in 1961, Otis Boykin patented the electrical resistor. The device was used in all guided missiles and IBM computers

– On this day in 1965, activist Malcolm X was assassinated at the age of 39 in New York City.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1917 – Tadd Dameron, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1933 – legendary singer Nina Simone

1936 – Barbara Jordan, American lawyer and politician, and the first black women elected to the house of Representatives (d. 1996)

1940 – John Lewis, American activist and politician

1979 – Jordan Peele, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

Also on this day in history…

1804 – The first self-propelling steam locomotive makes its outing at the Pen-y-Darren Ironworks in Wales.

1828 – Initial issue of the Cherokee Phoenix is the first periodical to use the Cherokee syllabary invented by Sequoyah.

1842 – John Greenough is granted the first U.S. patent for the sewing machine.

1866 – Lucy Hobbs Taylor becomes the first American woman to graduate from dental school.

1874 – The Oakland Daily Tribune publishes its first edition.

1885 – The newly completed Washington Monument is dedicated.

1925 – The New Yorker publishes its first issue.

1947 – In New York City, Edwin Land demonstrates the first "instant camera", the Polaroid Land Camera, to a meeting of the Optical Society of America.

1948 – NASCAR is incorporated.

1952 – The British government, under Winston Churchill, abolishes identity cards in the UK to "set the people free".

1958 – The CND symbol, aka peace symbol, commissioned by the Direct Action Committee in protest against the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment, is designed and completed by Gerald Holtom.

1972 – United States President Richard Nixon visits the People's Republic of China to normalize Sino-American relations.

1975 – Watergate scandal: Former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell and former White House aides H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman are sentenced to prison.

1995 – Steve Fossett lands in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada becoming the first person to make a solo flight across the Pacific Ocean in a balloon.

Happy Birthday to you, if today is your birthday, and happy birthday to…

1893 – Andrés Segovia, Spanish guitarist (d. 1987)

1903 – Anaïs Nin, French-American essayist and memoirist (d. 1977)

1903 – Raymond Queneau, French poet and author (d. 1976)

1905 – Christian Dior, French Fashion designer (d.1957)

1907 – W. H. Auden, English-American poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1915 – Ann Sheridan, American actress and singer (d. 1967)

1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean educator and politician, 2nd President of Zimbabwe (d. 2019)

1924 – Dorothy Blum, American computer scientist and cryptanalyst (d. 1980)

1925 – Sam Peckinpah, American director and screenwriter (d. 1984))

1927 – Erma Bombeck, American journalist and author (d. 1996)

1929 – Chespirito, Mexican actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1935 – Richard A. Lupoff, American author

1943 – David Geffen, American businessman, co-founded DreamWorks and Geffen Records

1953 – Christine Ebersole, American actress and singer

1958 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Chuck Palahniuk, American novelist and journalist

1962 – David Foster Wallace, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 2008)

1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress and producer

1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress