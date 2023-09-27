Income assistance proposal would mandate drug screening

The proposal, which requires approval by the Board of Supervisors, would require people who apply for County Adult Assistance Programs to undergo screening for substance use disorder and to participate in a treatment program, if they're found to have an addiction, according to a statement Breed sent out Tuesday.

Breed said: "We fund a wide range of services, and we want to help people get the care they need but under current state law, local governments lack tools to compel people into treatment. This initiative aims to create more accountability and help get people to accept the treatment and services they need."

People who refuse or who "do not successfully engage in treatment" would not be eligible for cash assistance.

Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Raphael Mandelman and Matt Dorsey all voiced support for the proposal, according to Breed's announcement.

Board of Supervisors president Aaron Peskin, however, released a statement Tuesday saying Breed should focus on stopping dealers and open-air drug markets rather than "drug testing people on welfare."