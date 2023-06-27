Toll hike could help bridge transit funding gap

On Monday, California lawmakers introduced a new bill that would temporarily increase tolls on Bay Area bridges. The new rate — a one dollar and fifty cent increase — would go into effect in 2024 and end in 2028.

Earlier this month, the state legislature agreed to partially fund Bay Area transit agencies, allocating $400 million in the state budget. The projected $180 million in revenue from the toll hike could help fill in the remaining gap.

But State Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco, who helped introduce the bill, says that it’s not a permanent fix.

“Our goal should be to go to the ballot in 2026 with a long-term funding strategy, funding measure, ballot measure for the voters to stabilize and improve public transportation in the long run," Wiener said.

As it stands, about 90 percent of the revenue would go towards maintaining service at current levels. Just about 10 percent would go towards reform efforts, like restoring service and improving safety.