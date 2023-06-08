Contentious deal set to remove and replace Oakland billboards

On Tuesday, the City of Oakland unanimously approved a proposal submitted by Becker Boards and Outfront Foster Interstate to build 10 digital billboards and remove 50 existing ones. But Clear Channel, a company that submitted a rival proposal, may be considering legal action.

In a letter sent to the City Council on Monday, Clear Channel urged the city to reconsider the proposals, calling the selection process “rushed and secretive.” They also alleged that their proposal would bring in 88 million more dollars for the city than Becker and Foster’s.

The approved deal is estimated to generate 68 million dollars of revenue, according to a city council report. It would also provide funding to nonprofits — like La Clínica de la Raza and the West Oakland Health Council — and give free advertising to local chambers of commerce.

Nine of the new billboard sites have received tentative approval.