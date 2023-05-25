San Francisco moving to close homeless encampment at Pier 94

he resolution, though not legally binding on HSH, was a strong statement of the board's views that the site should not be closed. The resolution said closure would be a "travesty."

Site F is on port lands near Pier 94, and contains 114 trailers that in April sheltered as many as 118 people experiencing homelessness. The site was initially established during the pandemic and it was to continue through the end of the public health emergency. Mayor London Breed declared the emergency over on Feb. 28.

HSH initially asked the port for a two-year extension but the port declined. HSH then negotiated a 10-month arrangement that it said would allow time to wind the site down and close it in an orderly fashion.

The agreement was presented to the Port Commission for "informational" purposes at a meeting on April 11. Port staff advised the commissioners that they would bring the matter back for a formal vote on April 25.

After the hearing, questions about the wisdom of the agreement surfaced.

The city's severe shortage of shelter has taken on greater importance since a federal judge in December 2022 barred the city from clearing tent encampments while there are not enough shelter beds to cover all people sleeping on San Francisco's streets. Testimony in the case showed the city's bed shortfall exceeds 4,000.