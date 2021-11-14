© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: How the copper & zinc Ambler Road project threatens Alaska's Native communities & wildlife

Published November 14, 2021 at 11:56 PM PST
Ambler-830x546.jpg
Aerial view of Ambler and the Kobuk River in the summer. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service via UAF Gates of the Arctic Research Portal)
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing a 211-mile industrial access road that would run across much of interior Alaska to the Ambler mining district, a massive but remote deposit of high-grade copper and zinc. The road would enable the extraction of more than 43 million tons of copper and zinc over at least 12 years.

The road itself crosses nearly 3,000 streams, 11 major rivers, 1,700 acres of wetlands, and major caribou migration corridor. Ambler Road would transform one of Alaska's wildest places and would threaten the way of life of Alaska natives who have lived in the region for thousands of years and depend on those resources as their primary food source. Journalist Adam Federman reports that the Biden administration has been conspicuously silent on the Ambler Road project, showing no intent to interrupt the approval process despite vocal opposition from multiple groups in Alaska.

Guests:

Adam Federman, award winning journalist and reporting fellow with Type Investigations

PJ Simon, chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference

Web Resources:

Politico: How Joe Biden’s Green Agenda Threatens the Alaskan Wilderness

The New York Times: Record Salmon in One Place. Barely Any in Another. Alarm All Around.

Tags

Your Callthe Ambler Mining District PJ Simonadam federmanAlaska
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar