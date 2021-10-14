Nearly 300 Arrested As Indigenous Led DC Actions Demand Biden Stop Fossil Fuel Projects
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the weeklong Indigenous led actions in Washington DC, where activists are demanding that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels. They are calling on Biden to stop approving new fossil fuel projects and to use his executive authority to declare a climate emergency.
Almost 300 people have been arrested so far, including Indigenous grandmothers. What will it take to end fossil fuel projects and subsidies?
Guests:
Sharon Lavigne, founder and president of RISE St. James, a grassroots environmental justice organization calling on the Biden administration to stop the plastics company Formosa from building a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. James, Louisiana. Sharon is the 2021 recipient of the Goldman Environmental Prize
Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and founder and president of Bold Alliance, a network of groups whose mission is to protect land and water
Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager for Friends of the Earth
Web Resources:
Indigenous Environmental Network Report: Indigenous Resistance Against Carbon
DeSmog, Julie Dermansky: Indigenous Leaders Among the 136 Arrested at White House Fossil Fuel Protest
Truthout, Candice Bernd: As Tar Sands Flow Through Line 3, Water Protectors Fight Trumped Up Felonies
The New Yorker, Bill McKibben: When Will We Have the Last Oil Spill?