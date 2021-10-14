© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Nearly 300 Arrested As Indigenous Led DC Actions Demand Biden Stop Fossil Fuel Projects

Published October 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM PDT
51580393017_07bb8e25c7_k.jpeg
Anti-fossil fuel protests intensified at the White House on October 12, 2021 as over 150 more people were arrested as part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels mobilization, a week of protests and civil disobedience that is pressing President Biden to declare a climate emergency and stop all new fossil fuel projects.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the weeklong Indigenous led actions in Washington DC, where activists are demanding that President Biden choose a side: People vs. Fossil Fuels. They are calling on Biden to stop approving new fossil fuel projects and to use his executive authority to declare a climate emergency.

Almost 300 people have been arrested so far, including Indigenous grandmothers. What will it take to end fossil fuel projects and subsidies?

Guests:

Sharon Lavigne, founder and president of RISE St. James, a grassroots environmental justice organization calling on the Biden administration to stop the plastics company Formosa from building a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex on the banks of the Mississippi River in St. James, Louisiana. Sharon is the 2021 recipient of the Goldman Environmental Prize

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party and founder and president of Bold Alliance, a network of groups whose mission is to protect land and water

Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager for Friends of the Earth

Web Resources:

People vs. Fossil Fuels

#BuildBackFossilFree

Indigenous Environmental Network Report: Indigenous Resistance Against Carbon

DeSmog, Julie Dermansky: Indigenous Leaders Among the 136 Arrested at White House Fossil Fuel Protest

Truthout, Candice Bernd: As Tar Sands Flow Through Line 3, Water Protectors Fight Trumped Up Felonies

The New Yorker, Bill McKibben: When Will We Have the Last Oil Spill?

Your Callfossil fuel divestmentfossil fuelsindigenousclimate crisispipeline projects
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
