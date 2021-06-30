The Lobbying Efforts Taking Down Climate Bills In The California Senate & An Update On The State Budget

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why climate bills keep dying in the California Senate, despite the Democrats’ supermajority. Capital and Main reports that swing vote Democrats on critical state Senate committees are being heavily lobbied by the Western States Petroleum Association and the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Later in the show, we get an update on California's budget deal, which would expand health care for undocumented immigrants and spend billions to alleviate homelessness.

Aaron Miguel Cantú, investigative reporter who covers oil and gas in California for Capital and Main and fellow at Type Investigate

Laurel Rosenhall, reporter covering California politics for CalMatters

