Season Four of PBS Newshour's Teen Mental Health Podcast Now Available

KALW's award-winning teen podcast tbh will return this fall. While you're waiting for our new season, take a listen to the new season of On Our Minds.

Episodes from this season explore success, music, masculinity, laws impacting young people, gun violence, and international stories, plus special guests. In the past they've included psychologist and author Lisa Damour, and LeBron James.

On Our Minds is about youth mental health and wellbeing. It's another award-winning

podcast by and for teens working with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL) and KUOW’s RadioActive program.

Are you a teen? If you're interested in producing your own podcast episode, check out PBS SRL's page throughout the year, and also KALW's Summer Podcasting Institute application page, which will be updated with 2024 deadlines soon.