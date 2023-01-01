Applications are open for the KALW Summer Podcasting Institute
KALW Public Media is inviting teenage applicants to apply for a paid fellowship at KALW’s Summer Podcasting Institute. Selected students will produce the fourth season of tbh, a podcast made by, about, and for teenagers.
The institute will include an ambitious, open-minded, and energetic cohort of high school students or recent graduates. You’ll learn how to: report, interview people, write radio scripts, and voice your own radio stories. You’ll create your own radio pieces and podcast episodes and you’ll reach a broad audience.
The podcasting institute offers a $1,250 stipend for participants. It will take place June 12 - August 1 and require roughly 20 hours of work a week. That includes attending in-person workshops and completing take-home assignments that may include listening homework and reading, as well as reporting assignments (i.e. calling sources, and researching and writing your stories so that we can work on and edit them in class together.)
This is a unique, intense, but rewarding opportunity that demands a significant time commitment from applicants.
Topics covered in training and production will include:
- Listening and reading comprehension
- Finding reliable sources and distinguishing between primary and secondary sources
- Pitching stories
- Reporting
- Recording audio
- Researching
- Interviewing
- Writing
- Voicing
- Producing
With the guidance of instructors along with KALW staff, students in the institute will create stories for a six-part podcast series based on a chosen theme. KALW will broadcast and distribute the episodes in the fall of 2023. They'll also air on 91.7 FM in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Young people who are interested in journalism, audio engineering, and public media should apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
DAYS:
- Mondays and Tuesdays in studio, June 12 - August 1
- Two days per week working remotely on reporting and production, including meetings with instructors every Friday
HOURS:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in studio, flexible hours remotely
LOCATION:
KALW Public Radio / 500 Mansell St. / San Francisco, CA 94134
PAY:
$1,250
TO APPLY:
Please use this form to apply, and be prepared to provide:
- Why you want to be in this program
- What perspective you would bring to public radio and podcasting
- What experience you have producing audio stories, including any audio editing experience and relevant journalism experience (if any)
- What other relevant experience you would you bring to this program
- Two to three ideas you have for a radio story (can be based on events in the news, or your own life or community). Include who you’d talk to, what kinds of scenes or sounds you would gather, and what makes this interesting.
- What podcasts you currently listen to, and why you enjoy them.
- Suggested theme (like mental health, social justice, the pandemic) for the next season of tbh
- If you would be interested in helping us promote the podcast on social media, how you might do it
- Your resume
- Two work samples
- What, if any, other commitments you have over the summer
- Two references (including teachers, or anyone you’ve worked with)