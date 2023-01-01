Applications are open for the KALW Summer Podcasting Institute

KALW Public Media is inviting teenage applicants to apply for a paid fellowship at KALW’s Summer Podcasting Institute. Selected students will produce the fourth season of tbh , a podcast made by, about, and for teenagers.

The institute will include an ambitious, open-minded, and energetic cohort of high school students or recent graduates. You’ll learn how to: report, interview people, write radio scripts, and voice your own radio stories. You’ll create your own radio pieces and podcast episodes and you’ll reach a broad audience.

The podcasting institute offers a $1,250 stipend for participants. It will take place June 12 - August 1 and require roughly 20 hours of work a week. That includes attending in-person workshops and completing take-home assignments that may include listening homework and reading, as well as reporting assignments (i.e. calling sources, and researching and writing your stories so that we can work on and edit them in class together.)

This is a unique, intense, but rewarding opportunity that demands a significant time commitment from applicants.

Topics covered in training and production will include:



Listening and reading comprehension

Finding reliable sources and distinguishing between primary and secondary sources

Pitching stories

Reporting

Recording audio

Researching

Interviewing

Writing

Voicing

Producing

With the guidance of instructors along with KALW staff, students in the institute will create stories for a six-part podcast series based on a chosen theme. KALW will broadcast and distribute the episodes in the fall of 2023. They'll also air on 91.7 FM in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Young people who are interested in journalism, audio engineering, and public media should apply. We look forward to hearing from you!

DAYS:



Mondays and Tuesdays in studio, June 12 - August 1

Two days per week working remotely on reporting and production, including meetings with instructors every Friday

HOURS:



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in studio, flexible hours remotely

LOCATION:

KALW Public Radio / 500 Mansell St. / San Francisco, CA 94134

PAY:

$1,250

TO APPLY:

Please use this form to apply, and be prepared to provide:

