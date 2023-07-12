© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dispatches from Kolkata

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
1 of 3  — DFK20230712 NMR.jpeg
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
Sandip Roy
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
2 of 3  — DFK20230712 NMR_TeaGardens.jpeg
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
Sandip Roy
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
3 of 3  — DFK20230712 NMR_View.jpeg
view of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway coaches and the terrain.
Sandip Roy

Sandip takes a ride back in time on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, one of the oldest mountain railways in India and part of the UNESCO World Heritage, and sends us a steam-filled dispatch.

Dispatches from Kolkata