New Arrivals: A Socially-Distanced Book Tour

Ethel Rohan Reflects On The Profound Impacts Of Physical Connection

Published June 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT
Ethel Rohan, author of In the Event of Contact.png

San Francisco author Ethel Rohan reads from her new short story collection "In The Event of Contact." It chronicles how characters are affected by physical connection, or the lack of it.

Click the play button above to listen to this reading. Subscribe to the podcast in NPR One, Radio Public, or your favorite podcast player to hear more from the series.

This episode was produced with help from Carla Estevez.

Lisa Morehouse is the executive producer.

David Exumé
David Exumé (he/him/his) is a 2020-2021 Audio Academy Fellow. His reporting interests include music history, immigration, community organizing, and urban planning. He's previously worked at KCRW in Santa Monica and WPRB in Princeton.
