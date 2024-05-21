Gatore Mukarhinda's Rhythmic Life / Ben Mulholland's Horror-Adventure Story / Chronicle of Long COVID
Gatore Mukarhinda has been drumming for as long as he can remember. He shares with Hana Baba his musical journey — and plays her a song he wrote. "It's basically asking for love — love one another," he says. Then, Jeneé Darden talks to Oakland filmmaker Ben Mulholland about what lurks beneath the surface of Lake Merritt, inspiring his film "The Lake Merritt Monster." And we hear a reading from Mary Ladd, from a chronicle of long COVID.
