Pet Psychiatrist / Violinist Kippy Marks / New Arrivals

In today's episode, we learn that sometimes fixing our pet's behavior issues means we need to look at our own behavior first. In a new story from our series At Work, we meet a veterinarian using psychiatry to tackle our animals’ bad habits. Then, we hear how a violinist brings joy to people’s lives. Plus, a Berkeley author shares tips from her new book. Today's local music features Oakland singer Madeline Kenney, who will be playing in San Francisco’s Bottom Of The Hill this Thursday.

