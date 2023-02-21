© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Violinist Kippy Marks on bringing people joy

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published February 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
After returning from performing in Dubai last spring, San Francisco violinist Kippy Marks felt unusually tired. He later discovered he had liver disease. Doctors found a donor quickly for Kippy because he has a rare blood type.

The music is wonderful and the idea that it is being played from a Black gay man is the farthest from their mind. It allows them to be open to hearing the music first and letting the music do the healing.
Kippy Marks

Kippy is known for his joyful performances and charitable work. The Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ community and friends wanted to reciprocate that joy. So they came together last summer and raised money to support Kippy while he recovered from his liver transplant surgery. Kippy has a new album called “Yesterday’s Tomorrow.” He wrote it while healing from his transplant.

Yesterday’s Tomorrow” is available now.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
