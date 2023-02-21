Violinist Kippy Marks on bringing people joy

After returning from performing in Dubai last spring, San Francisco violinist Kippy Marks felt unusually tired. He later discovered he had liver disease. Doctors found a donor quickly for Kippy because he has a rare blood type.

The music is wonderful and the idea that it is being played from a Black gay man is the farthest from their mind. It allows them to be open to hearing the music first and letting the music do the healing. Kippy Marks

Kippy is known for his joyful performances and charitable work. The Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ community and friends wanted to reciprocate that joy. So they came together last summer and raised money to support Kippy while he recovered from his liver transplant surgery. Kippy has a new album called “Yesterday’s Tomorrow.” He wrote it while healing from his transplant.

“Yesterday’s Tomorrow” is available now.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

