Uncuffed: Prison Radio International

Published January 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM PST
What do prisons in the UK, Colorado, Australia and India have in common? Like San Quentin and Solano State prisons where we make Uncuffed - they all have radio programs. Workshops, and podcasts and radio shows where incarcerated producers tell stories in their own language. Last year some of the team at Uncuffed traveled to Norway for the first annual prison radio conference. And in this special episode, we’re bringing you excerpts from some of the organizations we met there.

