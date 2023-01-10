Last summer, the Uncuffed team was invited to the world’s first International Prison Radio Conference in Oslo, Norway.

Formerly incarcerated producers and staff hopped on a plane (some for the first time in their lives), and joined other prison radio makers from over 20 countries like Australia, India, and UK.

On this special episode of Uncuffed, we're sharing a few of our favorite pieces from around the globe.

"I had to learn to stand on my own two feet. And learning to stand on your own two feet brings healing, brings growth, brings maturity. It brings a lot of things." Amber Pierce, on Inside Wire, from Colorado Prison Radio

Hear more from the shows featured in this episode:

The Secret Life of Prisons, from the UK's Prison Radio Association

Jailbreak, from the Community Restorative Centre inAustralia

Ear Hustle, from PRX's Radiotopia in the US

Inside Wire, from Colorado Prison Radio

Tinka Tinka Foundation in India

Learn about all the programs that make up Prison Radio International.

