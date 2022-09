California's prison population is aging — between 2000 and 2017, and the share of incarcerated people over 50 more than quintupled. For those with long or life sentences, watching friends aging and getting sick behind bars is a reality check of what a life sentence can really mean. Today on the newest episode of Uncuffed, we'll hear the story of someone who deals with his many ailments with the help of compassionate caretakers, and a good dose of humor.