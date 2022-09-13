© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Humor As Medicine: Aging And Compassion In Prison

Published September 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Gary Cooper, 73, at San Quentin State Prison, has applied unsuccessfully for compassionate release.

California's prison population is aging. Between 2000 and 2017, the share of incarcerated people over 50 more than quintupled. For those with long or life sentences, watching friends aging and getting sick behind bars is a tough reminder of a life sentence can really mean.

Today on Uncuffed, the story of someone who deals with his many ailments with the help of compassionate caretakers, and a good dose of humor.

Humor is, for real, medicine in here...prison is the darkest place I've ever been in in my life, next to juvenile hall, of course. There's so much suffering in here that to be able to laugh is like a superpower.
Thanh Tran

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

A transcript will be available here within a week.

