Humor As Medicine: Aging And Compassion In Prison

California's prison population is aging. Between 2000 and 2017, the share of incarcerated people over 50 more than quintupled. For those with long or life sentences, watching friends aging and getting sick behind bars is a tough reminder of a life sentence can really mean.

Today on Uncuffed, the story of someone who deals with his many ailments with the help of compassionate caretakers, and a good dose of humor.

Humor is, for real, medicine in here...prison is the darkest place I've ever been in in my life, next to juvenile hall, of course. There's so much suffering in here that to be able to laugh is like a superpower. Thanh Tran

