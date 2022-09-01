Happy Birthday KALW. Today, our station is eighty one years old. We’re one of the oldest FM stations in the country and the oldest west of the Misissipi. Last year, Mayor London Breed honored our station and proclaimed September 1st KALW day in San Francisco.

And to celebrate what we have accomplished so far, we’ve reached out to our friends and colleagues who helped make our News Department what it is today. They’ll share what they are up to now and how KALW helped them along the way.

Here are the stories they shared:

Julie Caine

How I learned to stop worrying and love the 880 freeway

An ode to Morse code

Jen Chien

Keeping memories of Chinatown alive – and kicking!

Joshua Sirotiak

How Did The Farallon Islands Get To Be Part Of San Francisco?

Carla Esteves

Urban Gardening And Bicycling Help Elevate Health In Richmond

Lee Romney

A Legacy Of Mistreatment For San Francisco’s Black Special Ed Students

Alyia Yates