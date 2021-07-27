Modern-Day Gold Rush / History Of The Hangtown Fry

The California Gold Rush petered out in the mid 1800s, but it never quite ended... In the latest from our @Work series, we meet modern-day gold miners. Then, we’ll hear about the history of an unusual Gold Rush era meal and hunt for a place where you can order it today.

California Foodways: The Hangtown Fry

SF Weekly rated Brenda's French Soul Food the best Hangtown Fry in the city and hundreds of Bay Area reviewers have also weighed in on Yelp.