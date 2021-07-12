What Works In East Palo Alto / Seniors In Isolation / New Arrivals: Climate Courage

Today, in the next episode of What Works, health workers in East Palo Alto go door-to-door to get information out about the COVID-19 vaccine and rent relief. Then, we’ll hear how some seniors have been coping with isolation in these times. And, Berkeley author Andreas Karelas reads from his new book, "Climate Courage."

Plus, today's local music is Meredith Edgar from San Francisco. She’s playing at Riptide in the city this Friday night.