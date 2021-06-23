Fitch Mountain Wildfire Drills / 'Monster Kody' / New Arrivals: Gabriela Garcia

As fire season bears down on Sonoma County, some communities are practicing evacuations. Today, we hear about wildfire drills. Then, a former L.A. gang member who told his story to the world, has passed away. And, we’ll get a mini-reading from Oakland author Gabriela Garcia’s new novel.

Plus, today's local music features Oakland artist Heather Normandale . She’s performing with Paul Sounder this Saturday at the Empress Vintage in Berkeley .