Crosscurrents

Fitch Mountain Wildfire Drills / 'Monster Kody' / New Arrivals: Gabriela Garcia

Published June 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM PDT

As fire season bears down on Sonoma County, some communities are practicing evacuations. Today, we hear about wildfire drills. Then, a former L.A. gang member who told his story to the world, has passed away. And, we’ll get a mini-reading from Oakland author Gabriela Garcia’s new novel.

Plus, today's local music features Oakland artist Heather Normandale. She’s performing with Paul Sounder this Saturday at the Empress Vintage in Berkeley.

Crosscurrents