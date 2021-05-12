Looking Back at tbh / Berkeley Rapper Rexx Life Raj / New Arrivals

KALW is turning 80 this year! It's the perfect time to dig into our archives to bring you some of our favorite stories. Today, we’re revisiting an episode from our podcast tbh, looking at how prejudice has impacted the education of Black students — and what’s being done about it. Then we’ll hear from Berkeley rapper and singer Rexx Life Raj, who shares how he uses his music as a journal. Plus, Cambell author Ehsaneh Sadr reads from her new novel.