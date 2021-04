Some Bay Area counties have already opened up appointments for residents over 16 to get a COVID-19 vaccine. By Thursday, everyone over 16 in the state will be eligible. But finding an appointment is another thing. Today, we hear tips on how to get started and what to expect when you get there. Then, a reading from San Francisco author Kathy Seligman. Plus, for today's local music, a new song from San Francisco band The Reds, Pinks & Purples.