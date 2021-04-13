Bay View From A San Francisco COVID-19 Vaccination Hub

Beginning April 15, every Californian 16 years and over is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. So, what will it be like once you get there? In this Bay View audio essay, we go to the Moscone South COVID-19 vaccination hub in San Francisco.

In one sense, this is my finish line, an end to the isolation and constant worry the coronavirus has given all of us for the past year. In another sense, it’s like a starting line — to think differently about your possibilities, and about what’s now safe for you to do.

