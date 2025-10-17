© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

MERCURY PRIZE: Wolf Alice + Franz Ferdinand

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:52 PM PDT

This week, we celebrate the previous winners of the Mercury Prize, an annual award for the best album released by a band from the UK or Ireland.

  • Alternative rock band Wolf Alice, who are also shortlisted this year, break down the making of "Don't Delete the Kisses" from their Mercury Prize winning album Visions of a Life.
  • Franz Ferdinand won the Mercury Prize in 2004 and in this episode lead singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos talks about how a preset melody on a keyboard, and a movie about snipers, inspired the Scottish group's biggest hit, "Take Me Out."
SONG EXPLODER Remix
Tshego Letsoalo
Tshego Letsoalo is the Music Editorial Director at KALW
See stories by Tshego Letsoalo