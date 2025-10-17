MERCURY PRIZE: Wolf Alice + Franz Ferdinand

This week, we celebrate the previous winners of the Mercury Prize, an annual award for the best album released by a band from the UK or Ireland.

Alternative rock band Wolf Alice, who are also shortlisted this year, break down the making of " Don't Delete the Kisses" from their Mercury Prize winning album Visions of a Life .

Don't Delete the Kisses" from their Mercury Prize winning album . Franz Ferdinand won the Mercury Prize in 2004 and in this episode lead singer and guitarist Alex Kapranos talks about how a preset melody on a keyboard, and a movie about snipers, inspired the Scottish group's biggest hit, "Take Me Out."