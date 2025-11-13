Talking creativity and “Fearless Movement” with Kamasi Washington

As the celebrated saxophonist Kamasi Washington talks about being a conduit for the expansive jazz music he has recorded throughout his career, a beam of light glows behind his head like a halo. “I’m just the one that’s bringing music that we’re going to try to serve,” he says. The lush, celestial compositions on EP’s like 2017’s Harmony of Difference and the aptly titled album The Epic have earned him various awards and Grammy nominations, plus a reputation as one of the standout bandleaders of modern jazz music.

On Saturday, November 15, Washington will be performing music from his acclaimed 2024 album Fearless Movement, which features collaborations with Andre 3000, George Clinton, and Thundercat amongst others, at the Golden Gate Theatre. Ahead of this SFJazz show, his first in almost a decade, he spoke to KALW’s Tshego Letsoalo about creativity and how the songs start at a seed.

Press play above to hear the interview.