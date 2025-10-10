BLACKNESS: Michael Kiwanuka, Ibeyi + Sudan Archives

We’re take a dive into songs about Blackness as it’s experienced across the globe.

Michael Kiwanuka tells the story of writing "Black Man in a White World" and the boxes Black people can be put into in terms of the music they’re allowed to listen to and make.

Twin sisters Naomi Diaz and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi take apart their 2017 song "Deathless." It was written by Lisa-Kaindé after being stopped by a policeman on a Paris subway.

And Sudan Archives talks about getting the idea for her 2022 single "Selfish Soul" when she asked her boyfriend to shave her head.