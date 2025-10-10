© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SONG EXPLODER Remix
SONG EXPLODER Remix

BLACKNESS: Michael Kiwanuka, Ibeyi + Sudan Archives

By Tshego Letsoalo
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:42 PM PDT

We’re take a dive into songs about Blackness as it’s experienced across the globe.

  • Michael Kiwanuka tells the story of writing "Black Man in a White World" and the boxes Black people can be put into in terms of the music they’re allowed to listen to and make.
  • Twin sisters Naomi Diaz and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi take apart their 2017 song "Deathless." It was written by Lisa-Kaindé after being stopped by a policeman on a Paris subway.
  • And Sudan Archives talks about getting the idea for her 2022 single "Selfish Soul" when she asked her boyfriend to shave her head.
SONG EXPLODER Remix
Tshego Letsoalo
Tshego Letsoalo is the Music Editorial Director at KALW
See stories by Tshego Letsoalo