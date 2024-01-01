JOSEPH CREITZ (Treasurer) grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, the child of a librarian and a music professor, with a love for radio dating to his earliest memories. After moving to San Francisco in the late ‘80s, he quickly became a fan and supporter of KALW and its mission.

Joe is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing in the Bay Area for over 30 years. His firm, Creitz & Serebin, LLP focusses on the representation of disabled people, retirees, and workers against ERISA-regulated employee benefit plans and insurance companies. For that work, Joe has thrice been honored as California Attorney of the Year (once by California Lawyer Magazine, twice by the Wall Street Journal’s “Best Lawyers” publication).

Joe is also a Professor of Practice and the Director of the Legal Research & Writing and Moot Court programs at his alma mater, U.C. College of the Law, San Francisco. Joe has taught at UC Law SF continuously since 1994. Joe has notched these achievements while overcoming both ADHD and physical disabilities.

In his “free” time, Joe is a founding member of the Cole Valley Haight Allies of Our Unhoused Neighbors (“CVHA”), a volunteer crew leader with the Sutro Stewards, and has served on multiple non-profit boards. Between 1993 and 1995, Joe released two albums of original music, one each with the bands Mighty Bushmen and Dork.

From 2016 to 2018, Joe and comedian Sid Singh produced and co-hosted a weekly law podcast called “The Law Is My Ass.”

Joe lives in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood with his wife and their much-adored dachshund, Choo Choo. When he’s not working or volunteering, you can often find Joe hiking on Twin Peaks, running in Golden Gate Park, or working to improve his basketball jump-shot.

